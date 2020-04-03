coronavirus:-ontario-orders-further-workplace-closures,-halt-to-many-construction-projects

The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My government is prepared to take every step possible and today I’m asking you to do the same,” Premier Doug Ford said in an update Friday afternoon.

“Today we’re taking additional steps to flatten the curve. We’re announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task.”

As of Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and for 14 days, Ford said all industrial construction will be stopped. Only essential infrastructure-related projects will proceed. No new residential construction will take place under the order, adding inspections will be stepped up.

The announcement comes after the Ontario government announced projected COVID-19 numbers to be just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths and 80,000 cases by the end of April if the current measures in place are upheld.

“The reality is the early chapters of our story have already been written and there are some things that are out of anyone’s hands,” Ford said.

“But what matters is the ending of our story is still up to us.”

