Health

Coronavirus: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-orders-further-workplace-closures,-halt-to-many-construction-projects

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC - The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro Site C construction bulletin April 4th to 17th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has posted its latest construction bulletin for Site C for April 4th...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My government is prepared to take every step possible and today I’m asking you to do the same,” Premier Doug Ford said in an update Friday afternoon.

“Today we’re taking additional steps to flatten the curve. We’re announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Ontario projects just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, 80,000 cases by end of April

As of Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and for 14 days, Ford said all industrial construction will be stopped. Only essential infrastructure-related projects will proceed. No new residential construction will take place under the order, adding inspections will be stepped up.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes after the Ontario government announced projected COVID-19 numbers to be just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths and 80,000 cases by the end of April if the current measures in place are upheld.

“The reality is the early chapters of our story have already been written and there are some things that are out of anyone’s hands,” Ford said.

“But what matters is the ending of our story is still up to us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOMMENTARY: Coronavirus reshapes fame as doctors upstage celebrities
Next articlePromising trial drug blocks early coronavirus infection in engineered human tissue

More Articles Like This

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be...
Read more

Coronavirus: After shipment seized from Canada, FBI redistributing nearly 1M masks and gloves

Health Global News - 0
Medical supplies shipped from Canada to a New York man accused of price-gouging are now being redistributed to doctors and nurses amid the new...
Read more

Promising trial drug blocks early coronavirus infection in engineered human tissue

Health Global News - 0
A research team led by a University of British Columbia researcher and backed by emergency federal funding may have found a trial drug that...
Read more

COMMENTARY: Coronavirus reshapes fame as doctors upstage celebrities

Health Global News - 0
It feels like a movie: COVID-19 is the Titanic and we are stuck on the ship. We have all been asked to do our...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv