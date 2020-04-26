Health

Coronavirus: Ontario school closure extended to May 31

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-school-closure-extended-to-may-31

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 95 in B.C. on Saturday....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 26, 2020 12:15 pm

Updated April 26, 2020 12:27 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The closure of Ontario’s publicly-funded schools has been extended to the end of May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the province’s education minister has announced.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe,” Stephen Lecce said Sunday in a statement.

“The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning.”

The Ford government has announced a learn from home program while schools remain closed, and officials have said students will be able to complete the year and obtain credits.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Lecce is set to speak to the media at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 437 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, the lowest case increase since April 13. Twenty-four deaths were also reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleU.K. coronavirus outbreak at a ‘dangerous stage,’ officials say
Next articleCanadian troops urged to seek help as use of mental health services hits record low

More Articles Like This

Canadian troops urged to seek help as use of mental health services hits record low

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 26, 2020 1:31 pm Canada’s top military officer is urging his troops to reach out for help if it’s required,...
Read more

U.K. coronavirus outbreak at a ‘dangerous stage,’ officials say

Health Global News - 0
Britain’s stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for...
Read more

NATO must confront coronavirus disinformation, supply chain threats: Stoltenberg

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic is driving home the need for members of the NATO security alliance to work together to counter disinformation and shore up...
Read more

Saskatchewan, Denmark taking similar approaches to slow coronavirus reopening

Health Global News - 0
As Saskatchewan and several other provinces prepare to lift some of the novel coronavirus restrictions imposed on their residents over the last two months,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv