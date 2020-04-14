Health

Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed past May 4

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 14, 2020 2:58 pm

Updated April 14, 2020 3:17 pm

2:07Ontario government seeks to extend State of Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Ontario government will meet on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford requests an extension to the current state of emergency in the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s public schools won’t be reopening on May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be providing more details on the announcement in the coming days.

“That does not mean that the year’s cancelled,” Ford said.

“The minister of education will be out over the next couple days.”

Ford didn’t provide additional details as to whether or not some of the year could be salvaged, or if class could be extended into the summer.

This is the second time the date for reopening schools has been pushed back.

