coronavirus:-ontario-schools-to-remain-closed-past-may-4

The Ontario government will meet on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford requests an extension to the current state of emergency in the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s public schools won’t be reopening on May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be providing more details on the announcement in the coming days.

“That does not mean that the year’s cancelled,” Ford said.

“The minister of education will be out over the next couple days.”

Ford didn’t provide additional details as to whether or not some of the year could be salvaged, or if class could be extended into the summer.

This is the second time the date for reopening schools has been pushed back.

