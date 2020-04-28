coronavirus:-ottawa-public-health-confirms-12-new-deaths-tuesday

Twelve more people in Ottawa have died in relation to the novel coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday.

Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 71 as of 4 p.m. on Monday, with the preceding 24 hours marking the highest number of deaths in a single day of the pandemic locally.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says COVID-19 curve ‘has flattened’ in many parts of the country

The local public health unit also identified 67 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing Ottawa’s total up to 1,221.

Of that total, 529 cases, or roughly 43 per cent, have been marked as resolved.

Ottawa’s hospitalization rate for the virus is steady at 10 per cent.

The situation in Ottawa’s long-term care facilities is more dire, with 23 ongoing outbreaks of the virus in local institutions.

Ottawa’s long-term care homes account for 455 of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths related to the virus.

