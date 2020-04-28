Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa to provide updated federal modelling data

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ottawa-to-provide-updated-federal-modelling-data

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Federal officials on Tuesday are expected to release more information about the data and models being used to inform the government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, nearly three weeks after first releasing projections.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an announcement about pandemic modelling during his daily news conference at 11 a.m. ET, a government source confirmed.

Following the prime minister’s address, federal officials are scheduled to hold a technical briefing on “data and modelling informing public health action on coronavirus disease” at 12 p.m. ET.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:25Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s number of COVID-19 cases appears to have peaked, new modelling suggests

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s number of COVID-19 cases appears to have peaked, new modelling suggests

The Public Health Agency of Canada initially released the federal government’s pandemic models on April 9.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those projections laid out three possible scenarios for how the pandemic might unfold in Canada based on strong,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus ‘travel bubble’ idea gains steam but wouldn’t work for Canada, U.S.: expert

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus ‘travel bubble’ idea gains steam but wouldn’t work for Canada, U.S.: expert

Health Global News - 0
As provinces and countries begin to look towards easing coronavirus restrictions, some are taking an approach reminiscent of school days gone by: pick a...
Read more

Here’s how hospital staff at a Toronto ICU are treating coronavirus patients

Health Global News - 0
It’s 8 a.m. and Dr. Garret Pulle has just completed a 12-hour shift in the intensive care unit at Humber River Hospital. It’s the largest...
Read more

Canadian doctors’ anxiety amid coronavirus can be eased by more PPE, testing: poll

Health Global News - 0
Increasing both personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing would help ease the mental health effects of the pandemic on physicians, a new poll...
Read more

Chinese lab denies it created coronavirus, but says ‘still no answers’ on origin

Health Global News - 0
Claims that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan have no basis in fact, the head of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv