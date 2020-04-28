Health

Coronavirus outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London, Ont., declared ‘resolved’

By Global News
coronavirus-outbreak-at-st-joseph’s-hospice-in-london,-ont.,-declared-‘resolved’

Global News

St. Joseph’s Hospice says the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) declared a recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus “resolved” as of April 28.

The outbreak impacted 13 staff members and five patients, St. Joseph’s said, adding that following the declaration from the health unit, it will be implementing a plan to re-open its residence to new admissions.

“The procedures were developed based on the current best practices and current guidance and directives issued by the province and in consultation with Public Health Ontario and the Middlesex London Health Unit,” said the hospice’s executive director, Janet Groen.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

New admissions will also be screened and tested and only those without suspected or confirmed diagnosis of the novel coronavirus will be admitted, according to the hospice.

St. Joseph’s Hospice has been providing end-of-life care and bereavement support in the region for over 30 years, relieving pressures on hospitals and supporting families by providing “patients at the end of life with compassionate and expert care in a home-like setting.”

