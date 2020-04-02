Coronavirus pandemic means social distancing — it doesn’t mean you can’t hug your kids

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has required people to stay indoors and practise physical distancing, but is it OK for parents to cuddle their children?

In many cases, yes.

If you live in the same home and are not exhibiting any symptoms, you can “definitely share the same space with your kids,” said Dr. Margaret Quinn, a clinical associate professor at the Rutgers School of Nursing and director of the pediatric nurse practitioner program.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

“In general, if the household is healthy… and everyone’s home together — parents are working from home and kids are home from school — then yes, they can sit on the couch together and have that hug and cuddle,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kids right now need their parents — and they need a good cuddle.”

The important thing to keep in mind, however, is that families need to practise good hygiene to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. This includes frequent handwashing, not sharing food or utensils and using your own towels and pillowcases.

4:21How to properly wash your hands

How to properly wash your hands

Advertisement

“Those are basic infection control measures, whatever the illness or the outbreak,” Quinn said.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS