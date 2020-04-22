coronavirus-pandemic-raises-question:-is-it-time-for-a-basic-income?

Economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus has led some to ask whether it’s time for a basic income.

In Canada alone, more than a million people have lost their jobs since March, with millions applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which gives $2,000 every month for up to four months to those who’ve lost income due to COVID-19.

As the pandemic’s cost to society became clear last month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for “immediate direct help” in the form of a universal basic income.

Today we are calling for immediate help for all Canadians:

1) IMMEDIATE DIRECT HELP: Sending $2,000 with an additional $250 per child directly to all Canadians (Universal Basic Income)

2) FIRING FREEZE: Giving employers more than 75% in a wage subsidy to keep people employed

— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 23, 2020

Some countries are looking for longer-term solutions.

Spain, for instance, is now trying to figure out a way to introduce a potentially permanent universal basic income to combat the economic effects of the pandemic,

