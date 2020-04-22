Health

Coronavirus pandemic raises question: Is it time for a basic income?

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-pandemic-raises-question:-is-it-time-for-a-basic-income?

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer calls on Federal Government to support businesses in the North during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus has led some to ask whether it’s time for a basic income.

In Canada alone, more than a million people have lost their jobs since March, with millions applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which gives $2,000 every month for up to four months to those who’ve lost income due to COVID-19

As the pandemic’s cost to society became clear last month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for “immediate direct help” in the form of a universal basic income.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Today we are calling for immediate help for all Canadians:

1) IMMEDIATE DIRECT HELP: Sending $2,000 with an additional $250 per child directly to all Canadians (Universal Basic Income)

2) FIRING FREEZE: Giving employers more than 75% in a wage subsidy to keep people employed

— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Some countries are looking for longer-term solutions.

Spain, for instance, is now trying to figure out a way to introduce a potentially permanent universal basic income to combat the economic effects of the pandemic,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleSecond COVID-19 wave in the U.S. could be worse, CDC chief warns

More Articles Like This

Second COVID-19 wave in the U.S. could be worse, CDC chief warns

Health Global News - 0
A second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit the United States next winter and could strike much harder than the first because...
Read more

Quebec man files suit after 69 residents die of COVID-19 at care home

Health Global News - 0
The son of a 94-year-old Quebec woman who died of COVID-19 at one of the province’s hardest-hit long-term care homes has filed a class-action...
Read more

Canada reports 148 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 38,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus jumped past 1,800 today as new cases increased by 1,590. The new numbers, which are tallied from updates...
Read more

Coronavirus: Western University opens Perth Hall to local front-line health-care workers

Health Global News - 0
Local medical professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic now have another place to stay if they’re concerned about bringing the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv