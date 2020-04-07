Coronavirus patients are being flipped onto their stomachs in the ICU — here’s why

Some intensive care unit doctors are championing a breathing technique to help increase oxygen flow for those infected with the new coronavirus that involves putting the patient on their belly.

The new coronavirus causes a respiratory infection that can make it difficult for people who have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to breathe. This technique, which is a form of prone positioning, is aimed at helping people with symptoms increase the airflow to their lungs.

It was made popular by Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi at Queen’s Hospital in England, who posted a video of the technique on YouTube.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been viewed over two million times, even receiving praise from J.K. Rowling, who tweeted that the method “helped a lot” while she was sick, possibly with the virus.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube

J.K.

