coronavirus:-personal-support-worker-at-toronto-nursing-home-dies-of-covid-19

A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care worker since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The person who died worked at Altamont Care Community, near Port Union Road and Highway 401.

According to Toronto Public Health, there were eight deaths connected to the facility that are related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. In total, 42 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The tragic death of our union sister is a reminder of the very real dangers that frontline health care workers face in the selfless delivery of care for Ontario families,” Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents front-line workers, said in a statement Thursday evening.

“We have heard from her colleagues who described her as a gentle, caring, and dedicated personal support worker. She will be missed and remembered.”

Sienna Senior Living, the company that operates the facility,

