Coronavirus: Plan to reopen Ontario economy will be revealed ‘early next week’

By Global News
Global News

Premier Doug Ford says the plan to reopen Ontario’s economy will come “early next week.”

Ford made the remarks during his daily briefing at Queen’s Park Friday, as he also announced measures to help small business owners and landlords hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll be releasing our framework for reopening Ontario’s economy. It will provide a gradual and measured approach to opening up,” Ford said.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Let me be clear: the health and safety of Ontario will always come first.”

On Tuesday, Ford said he was getting lobbied to reopen the economy after health officials said the province was passing its peak with regards to community spread cases of the novel coronavirus.

Ford has also repeatedly said that reopening sections of the Ontario’s economy would be gradual and depend on declining case numbers.

He has cautioned that a full return to normal without a vaccine would put “lives at risk.”

The premier was asked during Friday’s press conference whether or not some sections of the province that are not being hard hit by COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Canada adds over 1,700 new cases, 161 new deaths

