coronavirus:-quebec-delays-non-urgent-care-in-hospitals-to-allow-medical-staff-to-work-in-nursing-homes

Long-term care facilities that are hard hit by the novel coronavirus still need a helping hand even as hundreds of health-care professionals and the Canadian Armed Forces provide assistance, Quebec’s premier said on Monday.

François Legault once again appealed to medical specialists to work in understaffed nursing homes for a two-week period at full-time capacity.

“Our national emergency is what it happening in our CHSLDs, our residences,” he said.

As a result, the province is delaying all non-urgent care in hospitals in order to allow more health-care workers to work seniors residences. Legault said 2,000 people are needed to work in the homes, where the majority of the province’s coronavirus deaths have occurred.

There are more than 19,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Quebec. The province saw 62 new deaths on Monday, for a total of 939.

The respiratory illness has led to more than 1,000 hospitalizations, and there are 198 people in intensive care.

While most of the province’s non-essential services and schools remain shuttered,

