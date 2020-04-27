Health

Coronavirus: Quebec elementary schools, daycares to gradually reopen in May

By Global News
Global News

After being shuttered for more than a month, Quebec elementary schools and daycares will gradually reopen in May as the province looks to ease its restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier François Legault said on Monday that the return to classes will begin on May 11 in regions outside of Montreal, which are less impacted by COVID-19.

In the Greater Montreal area, which has seen more than half of Quebec’s cases, the progressive restart is slated to start on May 19.

The government is open to changing the dates and plan if the situation worsens, according to Legault.

“We will analyze the situation every day and adjust if necessary,” he said.

READ MORE: Quebec counts 69 more deaths, cases climb above 24,100

Legault said that the COVID-19 infection rate in the province’s hospitals is under control and the virus is generally not dangerous to young children. The decision was made in line with public health authorities, he added.

However, he stressed that attendance is not mandatory and that parents may keep their children home if they would rather not send them back to school.

