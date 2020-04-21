Health

Coronavirus: Quebec federal inmates file application for class-action lawsuit

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-quebec-federal-inmates-file-application-for-class-action-lawsuit

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Q&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?

NEW YORK — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2020 12:50 pm

A federal inmate in Quebec who contracted COVID-19 has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit over Correctional Service Canada’s handling of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The application for a lawsuit for plaintiff Joelle Beaulieu, an inmate at the federal women’s prison in Joliette, Que., was filed at the Montreal Courthouse on Monday.

READ MORE: Inmate with serious health issues to be released amid fears of COVID-19 in prisons

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It’s on behalf of all federal inmates in Quebec incarcerated since March 13, and says officials acted too slowly in implementing measures at institutions.

Beaulieu says in a court filing that she believes she’s “Patient Zero” at the institution northeast of Montreal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First federal inmate death reported at B.C. prison as case count climbs

Her action is seeking $100 per day for all federal inmates since the pandemic was declared,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleQ&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?
Next articleCoronavirus: Air Canada suspending flights to U.S. for 4 weeks after April 26

More Articles Like This

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

11 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, including 7 at local seniors’ homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in London and Middlesex reported Tuesday that 11 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven of them at local...
Read more

Coronavirus: Air Canada suspending flights to U.S. for 4 weeks after April 26

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 21, 2020 1:04 pm Updated April 21, 2020 1:06 pm 0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Officials say decision to extend Canada-U.S. border closure ‘absolutely necessary’ for movement...
Read more

WestJet to resume Vancouver Flights starting May 5th, 2020

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WestJet will be resuming its one flight from Vancouver to Fort St. John and maintaining its Calgary flight service...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv