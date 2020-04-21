coronavirus:-quebec-federal-inmates-file-application-for-class-action-lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2020 12:50 pm

A federal inmate in Quebec who contracted COVID-19 has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit over Correctional Service Canada’s handling of the pandemic.

The application for a lawsuit for plaintiff Joelle Beaulieu, an inmate at the federal women’s prison in Joliette, Que., was filed at the Montreal Courthouse on Monday.

It’s on behalf of all federal inmates in Quebec incarcerated since March 13, and says officials acted too slowly in implementing measures at institutions.

Beaulieu says in a court filing that she believes she’s “Patient Zero” at the institution northeast of Montreal.

Her action is seeking $100 per day for all federal inmates since the pandemic was declared,

