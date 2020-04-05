coronavirus:-queen-elizabeth-urges-self-discipline-as-sunny-weather-tempts-europe

As warm, sunny weather beckoned across Europe, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons on Sunday to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time” as the country saw a record 24-hour jump in coronavirus deaths that even outpaced the daily toll in hard-hit Italy.

Britain recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its overall toll to 4,313 as infections rose past 42,000, while Italy reported 631 deaths. Those coming down with the virus in the U.K. include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England’s chief medical official and Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.

There are wide fears that Johnson’s Conservative government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that lovely weather will tempt Britons and others to break social distancing rules.

In an address to the nation to be televised later Sunday, the 93-year-old queen said the coronavirus pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody. It was only the fourth time since her reign began in 1953 that she has given such an address.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said in pre-released remarks.

The address was recorded at in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, since it allowed enough space between the monarch and the camera person,

