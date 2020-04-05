Health

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth urges self-discipline as sunny weather tempts Europe

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-queen-elizabeth-urges-self-discipline-as-sunny-weather-tempts-europe

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As warm, sunny weather beckoned across Europe, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons on Sunday to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time” as the country saw a record 24-hour jump in coronavirus deaths that even outpaced the daily toll in hard-hit Italy.

Britain recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its overall toll to 4,313 as infections rose past 42,000, while Italy reported 631 deaths. Those coming down with the virus in the U.K. include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England’s chief medical official and Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.

There are wide fears that Johnson’s Conservative government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that lovely weather will tempt Britons and others to break social distancing rules.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In an address to the nation to be televised later Sunday, the 93-year-old queen said the coronavirus pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody. It was only the fourth time since her reign began in 1953 that she has given such an address.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said in pre-released remarks.

The address was recorded at in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, since it allowed enough space between the monarch and the camera person,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. headed into ‘toughest’ weeks in coronavirus fight, Trump warns

More Articles Like This

U.S. headed into ‘toughest’ weeks in coronavirus fight, Trump warns

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump is warning that the country could be headed into its “toughest” weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, but...
Read more

Coronavirus: Hajdu brings public health experience, anthropology to pandemic fight

Health Global News - 0
Patty Hajdu “fell in love” with cultural anthropology at university. Now, as Canada’s federal health minister in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s playing...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. braces for more deaths as crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. warned of many more coronavirus deaths in the days ahead as the global pandemic muted traditional observances from family grave-cleaning ceremonies in...
Read more

Nothing to do? Boredom can have an upside, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Boredom can be excruciating. You watch the minutes tick by, aimlessly flicking channels or re-reading the same posts in your social media feeds, all the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv