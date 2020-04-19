Health

Coronavirus: Reopening auto firms safely can serve as ‘example’ for others, CEO says

Automakers across the continent are pushing to reopen their plants amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and one industry leader says if the sector can get it right, they can serve as a model for others.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz said while she acknowledges it is a difficult call to make on when to reopen industries, the auto industry is shifting into “recovery mode” and believes it can set a positive example for others on reopening safely.

“When we do come out, the virus is still going to be around us so paramount, number one, is making sure when we’re coming back to work, we’re coming back to work safely,” she said.

“I think it’s going to actually be quite good that the auto industry is taking a first step in that regard and can show as an example.”

Previous articleOntario reports 568 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths as total cases near 10,600

