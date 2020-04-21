Health

Coronavirus: Samuelsohn reopens Montreal factory to make surgical gowns

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-samuelsohn-reopens-montreal-factory-to-make-surgical-gowns

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2020 9:26 am

Clothing maker Samuelsohn has reopened its Montreal factory with nearly 150 employees to begin production of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and first responders in Quebec.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The luxury menswear company says it has a deal with the province for an initial order of 200,000 surgical gowns and plans to provide hundreds of thousands more.

READ MORE: CAE signs deal with Ottawa to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says the disposable gowns are made of medical grade material and it is now exploring production of reusable gowns and has submitted materials for testing and approval.

Samuelsohn had temporarily closed its factory in Montreal as part of an effort to protect its employees and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks

It says new practices for distance and disinfection as well as the use of face masks are being used to protect the staff brought back to make the gowns.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleScientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows

More Articles Like This

Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus was engineered in a lab using HIV. Stem cells are a potent weapon against the new pandemic. People with blood type...
Read more

Coronavirus: Hospitals band together to close funding ‘gaps’ amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Hospitals facing urgent COVID-19 needs are banding together to close funding “gaps” for their institutions and embattled health-care workers. Dubbed “The Frontline Fund,” the national...
Read more

Rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions could cause resurgence, WHO warns

Health Global News - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning...
Read more

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm 1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy WATCH...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv