Health

Coronavirus: Saudi official urges Muslims to delay plans for hajj over COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-saudi-official-urges-muslims-to-delay-plans-for-hajj-over-covid-19

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C....
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

VIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus. The...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A senior Saudi official urged more than 1 million Muslims intending to perform the hajj to delay making plans this year — comments suggesting the pilgrimage could be cancelled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In February, the kingdom took the extraordinary decision to close off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners over the virus, a step which wasn’t taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide.

Restrictions have tightened in the kingdom as it grapples with over 1,500 confirmed cases of the new virus. The kingdom has reported 10 deaths so far.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Middle East has over 75,000 confirmed cases of the virus, most of those in Iran, and over 3,400 deaths. Iran’s health ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said Wednesday that the virus had killed another 138 people, pushing the country’s death toll to 3,036 amid 47,593 confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is prepared to secure the safety of all Muslims and nationals,” Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Banten told state television. “That’s why we have requested from all Muslims around the world to hold onto signing any agreements (with tour operators) until we have a clear vision.”

2:10Coronavirus around the world: March 30, 2020

Coronavirus around the world: March 30,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleEuropean nations rush to build hospitals as coronavirus crisis deepens

More Articles Like This

European nations rush to build hospitals as coronavirus crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
Facing intense surges in the need for hospital ICU beds, European nations are on a building and hiring spree, throwing together makeshift hospitals and...
Read more

Canada’s carbon tax increasing April 1 despite coronavirus economic crunch

Health Global News - 0
The federal carbon tax is increasing on April 1 despite the economic pain the coronavirus pandemic is having on Canadian workers and businesses. That scheduled...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada urged to make air transport an essential service for Inuit, North

Health Global News - 0
The national organization that represents Inuit in Canada is calling for air transportation to be designated an essential service in Canada’s 51 Inuit communities...
Read more

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C. has to fight COVID-19.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv