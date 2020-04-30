coronavirus:-sheridan-college-says-it-is-‘optimistic’-students-will-return-to-campus-this-fall

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2020 1:30 pm

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano said on Tuesday that in addition to a six-month deferral for student loans through OSAP, the government would also be providing universities, colleges and Indigenous institutes with $25 million to use how they see fit as they deal with the difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said students would be able to complete examinations online and be graded so they can further their education.

One Ontario college says it is “optimistic” students will be able to return on campus for classes in the fall.

Sheridan College says it is preparing to welcome students in September, but adds it is also working on contingency plans in case physical distancing measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.

Those plans include remote learning and staggered access to campus.

