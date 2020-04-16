coronavirus:-small-business-closures-threaten-toronto’s-culture,-owners-say

Sam Conover has been running the numbers, trying to figure out how long she can keep the lights on at her Toronto-based lingerie store after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to temporarily move the business online.

Not only was opening Broad Lingerie, which specializes in bras for larger bust sizes, Conover’s dream, it was also part of an effort to revitalize the once economically depressed Danforth East neighbourhood she calls home.

“I fear that this is going to result in going back to the bad old days where everything is boarded up, and the only things that are able to survive are, you know, a big Shoppers Drug Mart,” Conover said.

Conover is one of a number of small-business owners in Toronto struggling to stay afloat as they grapple with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prospect of permanent closures raises questions about whether Canada’s most populous city will come out of this crisis with its distinct texture intact, and is top of mind for Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“One of my greatest fears is that Toronto comes through this crisis and sees its main street businesses decimated and our streets devoid of the activity that make our city’s life in normal times so exciting and so fulfilling,” Tory told a news conference this week.

