Health

Coronavirus: Small business closures threaten Toronto’s culture, owners say

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-small-business-closures-threaten-toronto’s-culture,-owners-say

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Provincial Government made an announcement, Wednesday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Good samaritans save life of driver involved in vehicle rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A couple of good samaritans stopped to save the life of a driver when...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Letter/card writing campaign set up for Adaura Cayford

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. - Alison Ruehl has started a letter/card writing campaign on behalf of Adaura Cayford. Cayford is...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Sam Conover has been running the numbers, trying to figure out how long she can keep the lights on at her Toronto-based lingerie store after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to temporarily move the business online.

Not only was opening Broad Lingerie, which specializes in bras for larger bust sizes, Conover’s dream, it was also part of an effort to revitalize the once economically depressed Danforth East neighbourhood she calls home.

“I fear that this is going to result in going back to the bad old days where everything is boarded up, and the only things that are able to survive are, you know, a big Shoppers Drug Mart,” Conover said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM


Tweet This

Conover is one of a number of small-business owners in Toronto struggling to stay afloat as they grapple with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The prospect of permanent closures raises questions about whether Canada’s most populous city will come out of this crisis with its distinct texture intact, and is top of mind for Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“One of my greatest fears is that Toronto comes through this crisis and sees its main street businesses decimated and our streets devoid of the activity that make our city’s life in normal times so exciting and so fulfilling,” Tory told a news conference this week.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleProvince launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions
Next articleWith over 70 coronavirus vaccines in development, how close are we to a successful one?

More Articles Like This

With over 70 coronavirus vaccines in development, how close are we to a successful one?

Health Global News - 0
There are now more than 70 vaccines currently being developed globally, including here in Canada, as research teams race to find a successful vaccine...
Read more

Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Provincial Government made an announcement, Wednesday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for post-secondary students in British Columbia. According...
Read more

Vancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 16, 2020 1:53 pm An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Vancouver is believed to have contracted the disease caused by the...
Read more

Canadians are frustrated over COVID-19 response and Parliament should return: Tory MP

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 16, 2020 1:44 pm 3:07Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Parliament must reconvene to scrutinize Trudeau’s COVID-19 response WATCH ABOVE: Scheer says Parliament...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv