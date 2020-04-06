coronavirus-spread-could-be-plateauing-in-new-york,-new-jersey:-governors

The governors of New York and New Jersey pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak was starting to plateau but warned against complacency as the nationwide death toll topped 10,000 and the number of known U.S. infections surpassed 350,000.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said coronavirus-related deaths statewide reached 4,758 as of Monday, an increase of 599 from Sunday, on par with an increase of 594 during the previous 24 hours. On Friday, the state’s death toll increased by 630.

The overall tally of confirmed cases in the state, the U.S. epicentre of the pandemic, grew by 7 percent from the previous day to 130,680. But hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and the number of patients put on ventilator machines to keep them breathing had all declined – signs that crisis may be levelling off, Cuomo said.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” Cuomo told a daily briefing, referring to the shape of the curve when case numbers, deaths and other data are plotted on a graph.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS