coronavirus:-stanfield’s-looks-to-fill-50-jobs-‘immediately’-to-make-medical-gowns

A historic Canadian undergarment factory in Truro, N.S., is looking to fill more than 50 positions as it pivots to making personal protective equipment for medical professionals and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanfield’s Ltd., known for producing long johns and boxer shorts, sent out a tweet on Saturday morning that they have an “immediate” need to fill the positions and start producing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The fifth-generation family-owned firm reportedly has patterns and machinery that would initially produce more than 2,000 medical gowns daily per shift, helping to feed a Canadian demand after the COVID-19 pandemic halted supplies from China.

Jon Stanfield, the chief executive of the company, told The Canadian Press earlier this week that the company has already sourced approved fabric from Intertape Polymer and they are ready to be producing medical clothing within days.

The company was forced to lay-off 200 staff as a result of the pandemic.

As we pivot to begin manufacturing essential PPE, we have an immediate need for over 50 positions.

