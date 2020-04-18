coronavirus:-surge-in-high-river-cases-believed-to-be-result-of-in-home-transmissions

From Monday to Friday, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern Alberta town of High River jumped from just 60 to 358.

The significant surge in cases is believed to be linked to an outbreak at the Cargill Meat Solutions meat-packing plant in the town, according to Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“There are now 358 cases linked to this outbreak, involving “multiple connected households,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday.

“Some of these households are in surrounding communities such as Calgary, and current information suggests that the cases in this outbreak are primarily linked to household transmission.”



Hinshaw said a dedicated outbreak response team has been assigned to track the outbreak and prevent any further spread of the virus.

The Cargill facility restricted operations earlier this week, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, eliminating one entire shift from its rotation.

At the time,

