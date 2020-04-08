Health

Coronavirus testing will be expanded after shortfalls revealed: provinces

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-testing-will-be-expanded-after-shortfalls-revealed:-provinces

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The shortcomings of Canada’s COVID-19 testing strategy came to the fore Wednesday as Ontario’s premier admitted to “unacceptable” testing rates, Quebec promised to aggressively root out infections in long-term care homes and Nova Scotia expanded its eligibility criteria, vowing to test anyone with so much as a runny nose and sore throat.

Provincial leaders declared they will expand their testing rules as cases and deaths continued to rise and questions persisted about the true extent of community spread.

Meanwhile, critics pointed to a mish-mash of surveillance strategies that can vary widely even within provinces and communities, making it hard to build a true picture of just how pervasive COVID-19 really is.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Camille Lemieux, chief of family medicine at the University Health Network, expressed frustration Wednesday over revelations Ontario has been sending roughly 3,500 tests a day to its labs of late, even though they can accommodate 13,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Although community assessment centres are told to use their clinical judgment to administer COVID-19 tests, she says staff are also told to adhere to provincial criteria that is being applied inconsistently from centre to centre.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336
Next articleCalgary woman who died of COVID 19 was expecting 2020 to be best year: husband

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,391 new cases, 54 deaths as infections top 19,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada now has a confirmed 19,274 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 435 deaths. The rise in numbers comes amid a total of 1,391 cases...
Read more

Calgary woman who died of COVID 19 was expecting 2020 to be best year: husband

Health Global News - 0
A man whose wife died of COVID-19 last month says the two of them were expecting 2020 to be the best year of their...
Read more

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,336 in...
Read more

2 charged with terrorism over threats to spread coronavirus: U.S. authorities

Health Global News - 0
The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offences on Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus. The charges,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv