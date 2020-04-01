coronavirus:-thousands-apply-for-new-brunswick’s-$900-emergency-income-program

New Brunswickers are flooding the Canadian Red Cross with applications for emergency funding for those who lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The one-time benefit of $900 is being offered by the New Brunswick government with the Canadian Red Cross administering the program.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said about 45,000 applications for the New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit had been received since the program opened on Monday.

Higgs said the province is prepared to provide more money to people, if necessary, to bridge the gap until federal programs become available.

“Registrants can expect follow-up by email or phone starting [Wednesday] for a questionnaire to confirm eligibility for the $900,” said the Canadian Red Cross New Brunswick in a Twitter post.

To be eligible for the $900 benefit, a person must:

have lost his or her job

have been laid off, or be self-employed and have lost all revenue, on or after March 15 due to the state of emergency in New Brunswick

have earned a minimum of $5,000 (gross) in the last 12 months, or in the last calendar year.

have lost his or her primary source of income

have applied (or plan to apply) for support from the federal government (either Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit)

have no other income

be 18 years or older

The benefit will end April 30,

