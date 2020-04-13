coronavirus:-tories-push-for-more-federal-help-for-restaurant,-tourism-sectors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2020 11:41 am

As the coronavirus outbreak pushes consumers to big box stores like Costco and Walmart, many small businesses say they’re seeing sales collapse. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

The Conservatives are calling on the government to come up with a plan specifically to help the nation’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of them were either among the first to close due to public health concerns related to COVID-19 or have seen dramatic declines in business as consumer spending drops.

A handful of Conservative critics said in a statement Monday morning that the government must give these businesses the tools to open their doors again.

