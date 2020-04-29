coronavirus:-toronto-city-council-to-meet-virtually-thursday-due-to-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2020 3:29 pm

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.

Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.

