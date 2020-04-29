Health

Coronavirus: Toronto City Council to meet virtually Thursday due to COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2020 3:29 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:10Toronto’s COVID-19 data will be leading direction for reopening the city

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto has seen its COVID-19 cases increase more than 50 per cent in the past 12 days. The city has now surpassed 5,000 cases and the Toronto’s medical officer of health says those numbers will continue to grow. But a new data portal is providing more information which could bring many hope. Matthew Bingley explains.

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.

Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.

