coronavirus:-toronto-cocktail-bar-converts-to-online-grocery-store

A Toronto bar has temporarily converted to an online grocery store, a gear-shifting move one industry group says is increasingly common countrywide as a means to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over about three weeks, Mother Cocktail Bar on Queen Street West has gone from serving drinks to delivering groceries.

“The change is total. It’s a 100 per cent transformation,” said Massimo Zitti, a bartender and partner at the bar.

How you can support local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic

Zitti can now be found preparing groceries in the back kitchen. His colleague, Austin Guan, is likely to be packing orders or making deliveries.

“Mainly it’s me and Massi working non-stop, so sometimes I’ve been working for like 12 to 13 hours a day,” Guan said.

Using the Shopify platform,

