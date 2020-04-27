coronavirus:-toronto-man-concerned-about-lack-of-testing-of-at-home-personal-support-workers

A man who lives in an assisted living condo in downtown Toronto says he has concerns about the lack of coronavirus testing for his personal support workers (PSWs).

A spinal chord accident five years ago left Chris Stigas paralyzed and in need of a wheelchair.

His daily routine includes two visits from PSWs and now with the coronavirus outbreak, Stigas said those visits have him worried for his well-being.

“I have people in my life who are coming in to provide care and putting my life at risk,” he said.



The PSWs who visit him currently wear surgical masks, but Stigas said he would like to see them tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

“My concern is some of them are taking public transportation. Some are getting rides from people in their lives that they may not be living with,” he said.

The provincial government has expanded testing,

