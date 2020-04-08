Health

Coronavirus: Toronto man who recovered from COVID-19 volunteers for research trials

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-toronto-man-who-recovered-from-covid-19-volunteers-for-research-trials

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Construction of Anne Roberts Young still on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Staff have provided an update on the construction progress of Anne...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Shell Canada to show support towards medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell Canada has announced it will be providing its support and appreciation towards medical...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Andre Valleteau spent his 27th birthday home alone with his cat. Friends dropped off groceries and a cake, but Valleteau said he had little appetite just five days after finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was at home for 17 days straight. The quarantine itself was probably the hardest part,” Valleteau said.

The clinical research coordinator at LMC Manna Research, a Toronto company that carries out research studies itself, said he spent a lot of time reading and researching the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Valleteau learned that clinical trials were happening around the world and wanted to know more.

“I think I saw that China was sending plasma over to Italy when Italy’s cases started ramping up, so I was curious then, ‘Are we doing anything like this? Is there any opportunity when this is all over to be able to contribute in the same way?’” Valleteau wondered.

Story continues below advertisement

He emailed a doctor from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, who was following Valleteau’s progress remotely, asked if there were any research studies he could participate in.

Valleteau is now part of two research studies,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDeputy minister of Global Affairs Canada tests positive for COVID-19, agency says
Next articleQuebec doctor concerned by hydroxychloroquine shortage after patients denied treatment

More Articles Like This

Quebec doctor concerned by hydroxychloroquine shortage after patients denied treatment

Health Global News - 0
It’s been touted as a “miracle drug” in the fight against COVID-19. But experts across Canada are now warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine...
Read more

Deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 7, 2020 7:35 pm 1:16Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland thanks 3M, U.S partners for resolving medical mask blockage to Canada WATCH: Freeland thanks 3M, U.S partners...
Read more

Canada reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 17,883

Health Global News - 0
There were 1,230‬ confirmed cases of the COVID-19 reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 58‬ deaths. As of April 7, the country’s overall COVID-19 infections...
Read more

Shell Canada to show support towards medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell Canada has announced it will be providing its support and appreciation towards medical staff during the COVID-19 Pandemic. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv