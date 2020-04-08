coronavirus:-toronto-man-who-recovered-from-covid-19-volunteers-for-research-trials

Andre Valleteau spent his 27th birthday home alone with his cat. Friends dropped off groceries and a cake, but Valleteau said he had little appetite just five days after finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was at home for 17 days straight. The quarantine itself was probably the hardest part,” Valleteau said.

The clinical research coordinator at LMC Manna Research, a Toronto company that carries out research studies itself, said he spent a lot of time reading and researching the novel coronavirus.

Valleteau learned that clinical trials were happening around the world and wanted to know more.

“I think I saw that China was sending plasma over to Italy when Italy’s cases started ramping up, so I was curious then, ‘Are we doing anything like this? Is there any opportunity when this is all over to be able to contribute in the same way?’” Valleteau wondered.

He emailed a doctor from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, who was following Valleteau’s progress remotely, asked if there were any research studies he could participate in.

Valleteau is now part of two research studies,

