Health

Coronavirus: Toronto recalls $200K worth of ‘poor quality’ masks distributed to long-term care homes

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-toronto-recalls-$200k-worth-of-‘poor-quality’-masks-distributed-to-long-term-care-homes

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC's (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Most open burning to be banned in British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - According to the BC government, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout British Columbia to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

City of Toronto staff say approximately $200,000 worth of surgical face masks distributed to the City’s long-term care homes in response to the coronavirus pandemic are being recalled, citing “poor quality.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, City staff said 4,000 boxes containing 50 masks per box — a total of 62,600 masks — were distributed to the municipally-owned long-term care homes on March 28.

“After reports of ripping and tearing, further inspection of the masks determined that the masks ordered did not meet the City’s standard and specifications,” the statement said, adding the masks are being returned to the vendor for a “full refund.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The City is retrieving its stockpile of surgical masks as a stop-gap measure until a new, appropriate grade mask, as specified, can be purchased, which will happen on a priority basis, as the loss of this inventory makes for a significant shortfall of surgical masks for the City.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staff said they have contacted the Ontario government for help getting replacement masks. They are also undertaking a “quality control review” of the supply chain of materials to the City.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: How B.C. is ‘bending’ the curve and why there’s hope for Ontario and Quebec
Next articleNew York sees biggest 1-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

More Articles Like This

New York sees biggest 1-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Associated Press Posted April 7, 2020 3:20 pm 2:54Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. allocating 600,000 N95 masks, deploying 3,000 military personnel to New York WATCH: U.S. allocating...
Read more

Coronavirus: How B.C. is ‘bending’ the curve and why there’s hope for Ontario and Quebec

Health Global News - 0
As Canada continues to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, British Columbia and Alberta are starting to show​ signs of “flattening the curve” and reducing...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Advertisement Health By The Canadian Press Posted April 7, 2020 2:25 pm Updated April 7, 2020 2:30 pm Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, goes through the last chicane...
Read more

Calls to Vancouver domestic-violence crisis line spike 300% amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Calls to a Vancouver-based crisis phone line for women experiencing domestic violence have been way up during the COVID-19 crisis. Vancouver’s Battered Women’s Support Services...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv