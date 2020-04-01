coronavirus:-travel-ban-on-foreign-nationals,-except-from-united-states,-to-last-until-june-30

The government’s ban on air travel into Canada by foreign nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic will last until at least the end of June.

At the same time, the government continues to face questions about how long they expect Canadians will need to stay indoors and isolate.

That follows a report by the National Post that one official “best case scenario” forecast predicts the measures to last until July.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly been asked by journalists to share some of the modelling the government is doing that could give Canadians an idea of how long the situation could last.

He has not yet done so.

“We look at all kinds of different scenarios. It might last longer, it might last less time,” he said on Wednesday.

“All of this will depend on the choices and actions of Canadians.”

But he added: “People have to expect we will be in this situation for many weeks, if not months.”

