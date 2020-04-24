coronavirus:-trudeau-says-fed-may-increase-health-care-funding-to-provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will have to consider increasing health-care funding after seeing the toll the novel coronavirus has taken on the country.

Before the pandemic hit, the federal government was set to open discussions in May with provinces and territories about transfer payments for health care.

Those discussions have since been put off to focus on the more urgent concern of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We will, of course, be there to have conversations about increasing supports to the provinces for health care,” Trudeau said Friday in Ottawa outside his residence at Rideau Cottage.

“We’ve seen significant needs on health care across the country.”

Health spending as a share of Canada’s gross domestic product has generally trended upward for the last 40 years, with provinces and territories spending about $172 billion in 2019, according to estimates by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the single-largest spending item in all provincial and territorial budgets.

9:34Alberta to spend $81M on rural health-care this year: minister

Alberta to spend $81M on rural health-care this year: minister

Advertisement

A recent analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa concluded that health-care spending would quickly become unsustainable for provinces.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS