Coronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

By Global News
Global News

Quebec has requested assistance from the federal government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the government specifically asked for medical personnel for help as hard-hit nursing homes face staffing shortages and outbreaks in what he described as an “unprecedented request.”

He says the two governments are working on a response, which could involve the Canadian Red Cross, military or volunteers.

“We are examining the best way to help Quebec in these difficult times,” said Trudeau.

The federal government is still finalizing its plan in order to best help the province, where the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. Trudeau said he will be able to offer more details later on.

“We have received three requests in total from Quebec, two for Canadian Rangers to help out in northern and remote areas both in Nunavik and Bas Saint-Laurent,” said Trudeau.

“This most recent request around help in long-term care facilities is somewhat different than the kinds of requests that the federal government usually gets around support for provinces,

