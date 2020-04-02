Health

Coronavirus: Trump resists national lockdown, says he wants ‘flexibility’ for states

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trump-resists-national-lockdown,-says-he-wants-‘flexibility’-for-states

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD to review 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid applications on April 23

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided an update in regard to the 2020 Regional...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,066 in BC, ethical framework released for health workers

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Dawson Creek to layoff some staff

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced they will layoff 75 employees.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease. One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own.

Trump said Wednesday he wants to give governors’ “flexibility” on whether a stay-at-home policy is the best option for their constituents, but acknowledged that he’s looking at limiting air and rail travel between hot spots within the United States.

The president remains hesitant to press a unified policy even after the White House released “sobering” new projections on Tuesday that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will likely succumb to the coronavirus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday the nation’s federalist system leaves much of the authority on how to properly respond to catastrophes to individual state governors and local officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“We trust the governors and the mayors to understand their people and understand whether or not they feel like they can trust the people in their states to make the right decisions,” Adams said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

On Wednesday alone, five more states — Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and Pennsylvania — added or expanded their stay-at-home orders.

1:28Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says NYPD should be ‘more aggressive’ in enforcing social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says NYPD should be ‘more aggressive’ in enforcing social distancing

But the invocation of federalism in the midst of a crisis that threatens a nationwide body count on par with some of the deadliest American wars suggests that Trump and his advisers are cognizant of the political ramifications of their response.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHow to cope with the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 lockdowns

More Articles Like This

How to cope with the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 lockdowns

Health Global News - 0
With provincial and federal officials signalling that strict social distancing measures meant to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus could be in place...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trump says Canadians aboard Florida cruise ship will be repatriated

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 1, 2020 8:18 pm Updated April 1, 2020 8:19 pm Canadian passengers on board a cruise ship where four people have died from the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Here’s why experts, health officials want you to stay away from public parks

Health Global News - 0
On March 25, the City of Toronto announced it will begin closing and taping off all public parks and playgrounds in an effort to...
Read more

More evidence that healthy people spread coronavirus, scientists say

Health Global News - 0
Scientists offered more evidence Wednesday that the coronavirus is spread by seemingly healthy people who show no clear symptoms, and the federal government issued...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv