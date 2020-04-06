Health

Coronavirus: Trump says 3M to supply U.S. with 55.5M face masks a month

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trump-says-3m-to-supply-us-with-55.5m-face-masks-a-month

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province of Alberta provides COVID-19 update, 1,348 total cases as of Monday

EDMONTON, A.B. - Health officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Emergency Operations Centre in full-swing in Fort St John amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a special City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday afternoon, Council...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Opinion Editorial: Dr. Bonnie Henry – No boundaries with COVID-19

VICTORIA - When an outbreak hits a community, one of the most urgent things people want is information. This...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. healthcare supply company 3M has reached an agreement with the United States to produce 166.5 million face masks for its health-care workers, President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

Speaking during his daily COVID-19 response briefing, Trump said that the deal was a result of his actions under the Defence Production Act (DPA) and that the masks would be produced at a rate of 55.5 million a month.

“Because of my actions under the DPA, I can also announce today that we’ve reached an agreement with — a very amicable agreement — with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high quality face masks each month,” Trump said. “So that we’re going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our frontline health care workers, so the 3M saga ends very happily.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

3:17Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says they expect equipment shipments from U.S. to be delivered

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says they expect equipment shipments from U.S. to be delivered

The announcement comes on the heels of several disputes between Canada and the United States over their supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus spread could be plateauing in New York, New Jersey: governors

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus spread could be plateauing in New York, New Jersey: governors

Health Global News - 0
The governors of New York and New Jersey pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak was starting to plateau but warned...
Read more

Province of Alberta provides COVID-19 update, 1,348 total cases as of Monday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - Health officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to Alberta’s Chief Medical...
Read more

Coronavirus: Street art to inform residents on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Health Global News - 0
How do you communicate the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic to a community dealing with entrenched homelessness and drug addiction like the Downtown Eastside? In...
Read more

Coronavirus: How rapid testing kits could lead to more targeted screenings

Health Global News - 0
Amid criticism about a lack of widespread testing for COVID-19, Ottawa and the provinces have turned to rapid testing kits to help reduce the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv