Coronavirus: Trump says 3M to supply U.S. with 55.5M face masks a month

U.S. healthcare supply company 3M has reached an agreement with the United States to produce 166.5 million face masks for its health-care workers, President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

Speaking during his daily COVID-19 response briefing, Trump said that the deal was a result of his actions under the Defence Production Act (DPA) and that the masks would be produced at a rate of 55.5 million a month.

“Because of my actions under the DPA, I can also announce today that we’ve reached an agreement with — a very amicable agreement — with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high quality face masks each month,” Trump said. “So that we’re going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our frontline health care workers, so the 3M saga ends very happily.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

3:17Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says they expect equipment shipments from U.S. to be delivered

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says they expect equipment shipments from U.S. to be delivered

The announcement comes on the heels of several disputes between Canada and the United States over their supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS