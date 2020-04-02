coronavirus:-trump-says-canadians-aboard-florida-cruise-ship-will-be-repatriated

Posted April 1, 2020 8:18 pm

Updated April 1, 2020 8:19 pm

Canadian passengers on board a cruise ship where four people have died from the novel coronavirus will be removed from the ship and repatriated back to Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Trump told reporters during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday that both the Canadian and British governments are “coming to take the people that are on the ship back to their homeland” once the MS Zaandam docks in Florida Thursday.

“Canada is coming, the U.K. is coming, and we have Americans,” he said. “We have some people that are quite sick, and we’re taking care of that.”

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada to confirm Trump’s comments.

About 250 Canadians are among the passengers aboard Holland America’s Zaandam, which was denied entry by several countries before Trump gave it clearance to dock in Fort Lauderdale.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



