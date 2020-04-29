Health

Coronavirus: Trump signs executive order forcing U.S. meat processors to stay open

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trump-signs-executive-order-forcing-us.-meat-processors-to-stay-open

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Virtual events to be held for Vertical Slam and Sadownik Memorial Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Directors of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge have announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.

The order uses the Defence Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves. Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers’ health.

More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation’s largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency,” the order states.

Story continues below advertisement

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said Tuesday that 20 food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died of the virus.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Heartbroken brothers reflect as parents die 9 days apart at Toronto nursing home
Next article3 Toronto emergency child-care centre staff members test positive for coronavirus

More Articles Like This

3 Toronto emergency child-care centre staff members test positive for coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
The City of Toronto is reporting three staff members at a child care centre for children of critical service workers have tested positive for...
Read more

Coronavirus: Heartbroken brothers reflect as parents die 9 days apart at Toronto nursing home

Health Global News - 0
When brothers Rod and Greg McVeigh began writing an obituary for their 77-year-old mother Joan McVeigh, they never imagined they would be including their...
Read more

Use of Vancouver’s overdose prevention sites down amid COVID-19 crisis

Health Global News - 0
Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Patricia Daly, says fewer drug users are visiting overdose prevention sites due to the COVID-19 crisis, which...
Read more

‘It’s horrific’: 68 dead from COVID-19 outbreak at U.S. veteran long-term care home

Health Global News - 0
Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv