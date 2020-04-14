coronavirus:-ttc-creates-covid-19-case-update-page,-says-13-employees-tested-positive-so-far

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has created a COVID-19 case update page, where as of Tuesday morning it says 13 employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

The page also stated that 240 employees are currently in self-isolation.

“The TTC considers the health and well-being of our employees and customers our top priority,” the page reads at the top.

“Like all employers, we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on our workforce and take all appropriate action to ensure any reported positive cases are handled in conjunction with Toronto Public Health and our own Occupational Health and Safety Department.”



The TTC also provided a list breaking down which employees have tested positive, including a bus mechanic at Duncan Shop and a wheel-trans operator.

Here is the full list below:

Bus mechanic at Duncan Shop

Subway operator at Wilson

Wheel-Trans operator

Bus technician at the Old Davenport building

Bus operator at Mt Dennis

Station collector from Danforth Division

Streetcar operator from Roncesvalles Division

Bus operator at Mt Dennis

Wheel-Trans operator

Staff member from Station Services

Bus operator at Wilson

Waste management operator who works in the Building Services Section of Plant Maintenance

Bus operator at Arrow

The TTC said it is working with public health officials to make “balanced” decisions in order to provide proper service while also providing proper care for its employees.

