Coronavirus: TTC creates COVID-19 case update page, says 13 employees tested positive so far

By Global News
Global News

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has created a COVID-19 case update page, where as of Tuesday morning it says 13 employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

The page also stated that 240 employees are currently in self-isolation.

“The TTC considers the health and well-being of our employees and customers our top priority,” the page reads at the top.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Like all employers, we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on our workforce and take all appropriate action to ensure any reported positive cases are handled in conjunction with Toronto Public Health and our own Occupational Health and Safety Department.”


The TTC also provided a list breaking down which employees have tested positive, including a bus mechanic at Duncan Shop and a wheel-trans operator.

Here is the full list below:

  • Bus mechanic at Duncan Shop
  • Subway operator at Wilson
  • Wheel-Trans operator
  • Bus technician at the Old Davenport building
  • Bus operator at Mt Dennis
  • Station collector from Danforth Division
  • Streetcar operator from Roncesvalles Division
  • Bus operator at Mt Dennis
  • Wheel-Trans operator
  • Staff member from Station Services
  • Bus operator at Wilson
  • Waste management operator who works in the Building Services Section of Plant Maintenance
  • Bus operator at Arrow

The TTC said it is working with public health officials to make “balanced” decisions in order to provide proper service while also providing proper care for its employees.

