Health

Coronavirus: U.S. approves 1st at-home test for health-care workers, first responders

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us.-approves-1st-at-home-test-for-health-care-workers,-first-responders

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S.

Allowing people to self-swab at home would help reduce infection risks for front-line health care workers and help conserve protective gear.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For the home test, people are initially screened with an online questionnaire. If authorized by a physician, LabCorp will ship a testing kit to their home. The kit includes cotton swabs, a collection tube, an insulated pouch and box to ship the specimen back to LabCorp. To take a sample, a cotton swab is swirled in each nostril. The test results are posted online to a secure company website.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43Coronavirus: Dozens of companies waiting to distribute test kits in Canada

Coronavirus: Dozens of companies waiting to distribute test kits in Canada

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleOntario says COVID-19 community cases peaked. What does that means for Canada?

More Articles Like This

Ontario says COVID-19 community cases peaked. What does that means for Canada?

Health Global News - 0
Modelling released Monday suggests Ontario has reached the peak of the first wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, sparking optimism that the rest of...
Read more

Employee at Ottawa long-term care home tests positive for coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
A staff member in a city-run long-term care home is among the latest in Ottawa to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Ottawa Public Health...
Read more

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

11 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, including 7 at local seniors’ homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in London and Middlesex reported Tuesday that 11 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven of them at local...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv