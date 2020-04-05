Health

Coronavirus: U.S. braces for more deaths as crisis deepens

By Global News
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Global News

The U.S. warned of many more coronavirus deaths in the days ahead as the global pandemic muted traditional observances from family grave-cleaning ceremonies in China to Palm Sunday for many Christians.

Italy and Spain, the two hardest-hit European nations, expressed hope that the crisis was peaking in their countries, though Italian officials said the emergency is far from over as infections have plateaued but not started to decline.

A chaotic scramble for desperately needed medical equipment and protective gear engulfed the United States, prompting intense squabbling between the states and federal government at a moment the nation is facing one of its gravest emergencies.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised China for facilitating a shipment of 1,000 ventilators, as U.S. President Donald Trump said states are making inflated requests for supplies and suggested he had a hand in the shipment. Cuomo acknowledged asking the White House and others for help negotiating the ventilators.

“We have given the governor of New York more than anybody has ever been given in a long time,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its toughest weeks, but also said he’s eager to get it reopened and its stalled economy back on track.

“There will be a lot of death,

