Coronavirus: U.S. encouraging residents to wear non-medical face masks in public

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines Friday recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The president immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself, saying, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:40Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he tested negative on second COVID-19 test

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he tested negative on second COVID-19 test

The president exempted himself from his administration’s own guidelines, saying he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

“It’s a recommendation, they recommend it,” Trump said. “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, the country’s top health official has said that non-medical masks can help cover coughs but outlined several caveats and warnings about their effectiveness.

“In order to avoid getting infected with or spreading (COVID-19), when you wear a face mask: it should be well-fitted (no gaps) & you must practice (good hygiene) before, during & after wearing it,” chief public health officer Dr.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS