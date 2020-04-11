Health

Coronavirus: U.S. nursing home where dozens died hit with wrongful death lawsuit

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us.-nursing-home-where-dozens-died-hit-with-wrongful-death-lawsuit

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A woman whose mother died of the coronavirus at a Seattle-area nursing home that was ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against the company that owns the facility.

Debbie de los Angeles, whose mother Twilla Morin, 85, died on March 4 at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington of COVID-19 sued its parent company, Life Care Centers of America, alleging the company concealed vital facts about the outbreak before her mother died.

It is believed to be the first wrongful death lawsuit against the company, whose facility in Kirkland was the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, and has been linked to at least 35 coronavirus deaths.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Cleveland, Tennessee-based Life Care Centers of America Inc is among the largest players in U.S. nursing home care, with more than 200 senior-living centers in 28 states. The company said last month that it would take stringent infection-control measures at all its facilities to guard against coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

De los Angeles accuses Life Care, its parent company, and senior executives at the Kirkland facility of “failing to disclose material facts” to relatives and residents at the home,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. coronavirus cases reach half a million, death toll close to topping world

More Articles Like This

U.S. coronavirus cases reach half a million, death toll close to topping world

Health Global News - 0
The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed half a million Friday, according to counts from Johns Hopkins University...
Read more

Coronavirus: Drug trial sees ‘encouraging’ results but researchers say more study needed

Health Global News - 0
More than half of a group of severely ill coronavirus patients improved after receiving an experimental antiviral drug, although there’s no way to know...
Read more

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Indigenous minister says cases still low on reserves, but danger high

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 10, 2020 6:16 pm The federal minister of Indigenous services says that even though the number of COVID-19 cases on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv