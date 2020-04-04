coronavirus:-un-to-decide-in-a-month-whether-to-delay-meeting-of-world-leaders

The president of the U.N. General Assembly says the 193-member world body will take a decision in the coming month on whether to delay the annual gathering of world leaders in New York in late September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in an interview with The Associated Press that “this is not something that has so far been an issue of serious consultation,” and for now the calendar of events remains. It calls for the General Debate — the official name of the high-level meeting — to open on Sept. 22, with a kickoff event for world leaders the previous day to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

READ MORE: ‘It’s bigger than our sport’ — Canadian athletes on 2020 Olympic Games postponement

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The former Nigerian ambassador said “in the coming month we’ll take a decision through the normal means,” which means consulting all U.N. member states.

Story continues below advertisement

The United Nations has cancelled or postponed numerous upcoming events including the five-year review of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that had been scheduled to start in late April, and two major events in Mexico City in May and Paris in July to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing women’s conference, which adopted a 150-page roadmap to achieve gender equality.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Muhammad-Bande announced the postponement Friday of several meetings of the General Assembly scheduled in the next two months including the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 6.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS