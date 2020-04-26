Health

Coronavirus: Volunteers use 3D printers to produce PPE amid outbreak

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Groups of volunteers across Canada are using 3D printers to produce personal protective equipment and other essential supplies at a breakneck speed — an effort some say could have a lasting impact even after the COVID-19 crisis passes.

These “makers” are volunteering their expertise, time and tools to produce gear used on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic, drawing on open-source designs and creating their own.

Kate Kazlovich, a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering, said she and a group of 3D-printing enthusiasts of varying backgrounds have joined the effort, producing face shields to protect front-line workers, ear guards to make N95 masks more bearable to wear for long periods, and notably, a connector that allows one ventilator to serve two patients.

“What is normally a standard, traditional research project that happens within the hospital walls was taken out and the community was able to contribute,” Kazlovich said.

While the ventilator connector was designed from the ground up, in partnership with the University Health Network as part of an open-source research project, the team has also worked to improve open-source designs that others have created.

