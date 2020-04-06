Health

Coronavirus: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-wearing-non-medical-masks-will-help-others-but-not-you,-tam-says

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada’s top doctor is now recommending that people who don’t have symptoms of the novel coronavirus wear “non-medical” masks when in public as “an additional measure” to protect other people amid the pandemic.

There is growing evidence that people infected with COVID-19 are able to transmit the virus before they develop symptoms, Dr. Theresa Tam said during a daily news conference on Monday.

Similarly, there is also emerging evidence that some people who have the virus but never develop symptoms are able to transmit the virus as well, Canada’s chief public health officer said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms, is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as in public transit or maybe in the grocery store,” Tam said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A non-medical mask can reduce the chance of your respiratory droplets coming into contact with others or land on surfaces.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wearing a non-medical mask in the community,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Clarity on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Doug Ford warns medical supplies bound for Canada blocked at U.S. border

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are still in talks with U.S. officials about reports medical supplies could be blocked from entering Canada...
Read more

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 6, 2020 10:46 am Updated April 6, 2020 11:28 am 0:46Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work...
Read more

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications opened Monday morning at www.canada.ca/coronavirus....
Read more

Coronoavirus outbreak: CAE announces temporary layoffs, reduced work week

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted April 6, 2020 9:12 am Updated April 6, 2020 9:17 am 2:01COVID-19 companies developing PPE to help health care workers A few Montreal-based...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv