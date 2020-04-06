coronavirus:-wearing-non-medical-masks-will-help-others-but-not-you,-tam-says

Canada’s top doctor is now recommending that people who don’t have symptoms of the novel coronavirus wear “non-medical” masks when in public as “an additional measure” to protect other people amid the pandemic.

There is growing evidence that people infected with COVID-19 are able to transmit the virus before they develop symptoms, Dr. Theresa Tam said during a daily news conference on Monday.

Similarly, there is also emerging evidence that some people who have the virus but never develop symptoms are able to transmit the virus as well, Canada’s chief public health officer said.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms, is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as in public transit or maybe in the grocery store,” Tam said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A non-medical mask can reduce the chance of your respiratory droplets coming into contact with others or land on surfaces.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wearing a non-medical mask in the community,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS