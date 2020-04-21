coronavirus:-western-university-opens-perth-hall-to-local-front-line-health-care-workers

Local medical professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic now have another place to stay if they’re concerned about bringing the virus home to their loved ones, or if they’re looking for a place to rest between back to back shifts.

With the campus largely shut down and some of Western University’s student residences sitting idle, the university says it’s offering its Perth Hall student residence as a dedicated place for as many as 150 health-care workers to stay as part of an agreement with the city’s hospitals.

It comes weeks after the university made a similar gesture, offering up 40 free rooms at its Windermere Manor Hotel to front-line staff.

With many local medical workers either colleagues or graduates of Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, the move was a natural one for the university, said Lynn Logan, Western’s VP of operations and finance.

“Our health-care workers on the front line, dealing directly with the virus, we felt we needed to support them as much as we can,” she said.

“I think that Western’s proximity to [University Hospital] as well as St.

