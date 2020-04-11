Health

Coronavirus: What is herd immunity and what does it mean for COVID-19?

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-what-is-herd-immunity-and-what-does-it-mean-for-covid-19?

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Canada and around the globe, the concept of herd immunity has been put into the spotlight.

In Canada, officials have shuttered schools and all non-essential businesses, have limited all non-essential travel and have urged the public to practice physical distancing in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 and give researchers time to develop a vaccine.

But, if scientists aren’t successful in creating a vaccine, the country would need to develop what is known as natural herd immunity in order for the pandemic to end.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

What is herd immunity and what does it mean for COVID-19? Here’s what experts say.

What is herd immunity?

“The idea of herd immunity is that you have enough people in the population who are immune [to a virus] and you’re either immune because you had the infection already, or you’ve been vaccinated,” Dr. Jeff Kwong, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor in the department of family and community medicine at the University of Toronto said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada has tested ‘significantly more’ people in total than U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleQueen Elizabeth focuses on coronavirus in first Easter address
Next articleDisney World to furlough 43,000 workers due to coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Disney World to furlough 43,000 workers due to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up...
Read more

Queen Elizabeth focuses on coronavirus in first Easter address

News Global News - 0
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that coronavirus “would not overcome us” as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in...
Read more

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the total cases to 1,445 in...
Read more

Kremlin says ‘huge influx’ of coronavirus patients putting strain on Moscow hospitals

Health Global News - 0
The Kremlin said on Saturday a “huge influx” of coronavirus patients was beginning to put a strain on hospitals in Moscow as Russia’s death...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv