coronavirus:-what-we-know-about-quebec’s-plan-to-reopen-elementary-schools,-daycares

The Quebec government has unveiled its long-awaited education plan after all establishments were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The progressive reopening comes after the province ordered all academic institutions to close in the middle of March.

Here is what we know about how that will work.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Who is going back to school and when?

Students in elementary schools and children in daycares will be able to progressively return beginning next month. Elementary schools and daycares in zones less affected by the COVID-19 outbreak will open on May 11. This does not include any schools in the greater Montreal region, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak.

Then, if hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain stable or decrease, elementary schools in the greater Montreal region will gradually open starting on May 19.

Story continues below advertisement

High schools, CEGEPs and universities will remain physically closed until the next academic year begins in late August and September. CEGEPs and universities will finish their semesters online and high schools will continue with the year’s academic curriculum online.

Do students have to go back to school?

No.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS