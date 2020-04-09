Health

Coronavirus: Why isn’t Canada using blood tests for COVID-19?

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-why-isn’t-canada-using-blood-tests-for-covid-19?

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer spar over delays on coronavirus bill

The governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives are locked into what appears to be a game of political hot potato...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Amid widespread criticism of Canada’s COVID-19 testing strategy, experts say health agencies should look towards a widely used method to determine who has been infected and who hasn’t: blood tests.

Serological tests, or blood tests, can identify whether a person has been exposed to a particular pathogen, like the new coronavirus, by looking at their immune response, Dawn Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in aging and immunity at McMaster University, said.

READ MORE: No return to ‘normality’ until coronavirus vaccine is available, Trudeau says

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

And while the tests can’t detect early infections, they could identify asymptomatic cases or people who had mild infections but were never diagnosed — filling in the gaps to help create a better understanding of Canada’s epidemic, Bowdish said.

“They are absolutely the gold standard for understanding the spread of this infection,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

When the COVID-19 outbreak ends, researchers across the country will look to see how many people were truly infected with the virus to help better plan for the next outbreak. Blood tests “are extremely important” for this modelling,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleIs the curve flattening? Expert says coronavirus death numbers will tell us
Next articleFort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

More Articles Like This

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

Health Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), alongside the...
Read more

Is the curve flattening? Expert says coronavirus death numbers will tell us

Health Global News - 0
Three weeks or so after Canada largely shut down to try to deal with the novel coronavirus there seem to be many more questions...
Read more

Blueberry River First Nations to implement Road-side Security to prevent spread of COVID-19

Health Tracy Teves - 0
BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. - The Chief and Council of the Blueberry River First Nations has announced that they have implemented security on the reserve...
Read more

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized

News Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted April 9, 2020 2:29 pm Updated April 9, 2020 2:35 pm 0:44Coronavirus outbreak: U.K. official says PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU but improving WATCH...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv